Niza Global (NIZA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $352,324.45

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $352,324.45 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02165183 USD and is up 9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $299,252.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

