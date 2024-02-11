Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $50.77 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $810.57 million and $50.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.84 or 0.05178919 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

