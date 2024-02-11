OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.65

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

