Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.6 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $15.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. 943,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $180.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

