Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.6 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Trading Up 9.3 %
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onto Innovation
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.