Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Orbler has a total market cap of $66.44 million and $228,253.59 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

