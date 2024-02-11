Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

