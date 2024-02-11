Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $352.61 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

