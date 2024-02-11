PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.31.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.67. 12,731,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.18. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.