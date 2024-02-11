Polymath Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,606.79 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $149.71 million and approximately $13,606.79 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00147431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15217543 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,318.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

