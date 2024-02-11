Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.0 million-$128.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.7 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 496,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,626. The stock has a market cap of $917.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

