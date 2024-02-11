Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.62 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 496,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,626. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

