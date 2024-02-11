Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $314.17 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006220 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $314.17 million and approximately $32.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.43 or 0.05192150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00080602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

