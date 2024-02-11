Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $3.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015914 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,106.95 or 0.99934123 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00181511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

