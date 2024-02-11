QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $389.12 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $134,494.58 and $389.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015573 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,063.59 or 0.99988667 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00180075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00090026 USD and is up 75.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.