QV Equities Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
QV Equities Price Performance
Insider Transactions at QV Equities
In other QV Equities news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,600.00 ($112,077.92). Insiders have acquired 340,000 shares of company stock worth $294,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.
About QV Equities
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QV Equities
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.