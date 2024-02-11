Radio Caca Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.12 million and $6.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

