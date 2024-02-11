ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $90.74 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008505 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

