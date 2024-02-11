Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.81 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $114.49 million and $30.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,104.51 or 0.99995958 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00180173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12844336 USD and is up 23.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $173,423,547.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

