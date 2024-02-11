Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $119.35 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $119.35 million and $45.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015545 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.14 or 0.99857879 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00179893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12844336 USD and is up 23.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $173,423,547.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

