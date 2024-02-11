Secret Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $274.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00279359 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.