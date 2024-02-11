Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

SXT stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 803,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

