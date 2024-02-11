SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.85 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $295.28 million and $21.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30409356 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $24,086,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

