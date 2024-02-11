SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $299.12 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,010.86 or 0.99847844 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00180848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002977 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30409356 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $24,086,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

