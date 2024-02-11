Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

SLI stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

