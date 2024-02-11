Status Hits Market Cap of $153.00 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $153.00 million and $4.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015548 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,161.49 or 1.00044446 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00179583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0391232 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,971,529.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

