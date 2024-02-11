Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Hits $258.37 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Storj has a market cap of $258.37 million and $28.39 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,716,362 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars.

