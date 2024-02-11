STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.66 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $105.66 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,010.86 or 0.99847844 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00180848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05386205 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,382,843.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

