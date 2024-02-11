STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0542 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $105.35 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.77 or 1.00034717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00182119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05386205 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,382,843.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

