Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 101.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015587 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.43 or 1.00182362 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00182005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036138 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

