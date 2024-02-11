Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.77 or 1.00034717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00182119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036138 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

