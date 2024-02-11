Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

