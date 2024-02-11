TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 697,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,042. The company has a market cap of $686.95 million, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

