TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 4,987,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

