The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 70,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,291. The company has a market cap of $822.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The RMR Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 694.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

