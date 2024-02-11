The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,291. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $822.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

