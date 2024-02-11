Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

TMQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 208,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,672. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

