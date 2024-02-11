Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00013809 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $83.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00147483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.63640228 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 930 active market(s) with $54,791,655.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.