UNIUM One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,142.57 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $37,142.57 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $9.05 or 0.00018693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.2454785 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,284.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

