UNIUM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.69 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $37,569.89 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $9.24 or 0.00019216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.2454785 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,284.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

