Venus USDC Hits Market Capitalization of $110.40 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $110.40 million and approximately $118.63 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus USDC

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02313236 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $119,134,343.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

