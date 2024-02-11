Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $54.49 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,138.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00577417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00148492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00250839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00166790 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.