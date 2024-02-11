Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $54.74 million and $2.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,215.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.84 or 0.00565867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00147803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00251292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00163603 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.