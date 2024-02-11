Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0479 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $10,632.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00563252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00147610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00252136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00163944 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,709,510 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

