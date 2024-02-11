Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $9,374.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,167.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00574432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00148530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00250654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00167173 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,707,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

