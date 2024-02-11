Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 787,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VCTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 235,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.