Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $174.84 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00012908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $174.84 million and $10.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.37813204 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $7,012,386.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

