W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WPC

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.