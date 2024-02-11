W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.70. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.38. 3,734,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,474. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

