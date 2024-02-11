W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of WPC traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

